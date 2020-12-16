‘Manifest’: Mahira Kakkar & Ali Lopez-Sohaili To Recur On NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Kakkar (A Suitable Boy) and Ali Lopez-Sohaili (Law & Order: SVU) are set for recurring roles opposite Josh Dallas on the upcoming third season of NBC’s missing plane drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. TV.

In Manifest, after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained.

Kakkar will play Dr. Aria Gupta, a researcher working on a top secret study of the inexplicable phenomena surrounding Flight 828. Her path crosses with Ben Stone (Dallas), whom she views as a valuable source of biological information.

Related Story 'Night Court' Sequel In Works At NBC With John Larroquette As Dan Fielding, Harry Stone's Daughter As Focus & Melissa Rauch As EP

Lopez-Sohaili will portray Eagan Tehrani, a Flight 828 passenger who has stayed off the grid since returning. His photographic memory proves to be a major asset when he and Ben Stone (Dallas) receive pieces of the same calling, but he’ll also prove to be a formidable adversary for Ben.

Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long also star.

Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers.

Kakkar most recently co-starred in the BBC series A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair. Other film/TV credits include New Amsterdam, Hank and Asha, Hechki, Bite Me, Orange is the New Black, Friends From College, Law and Order and Louie, among others. Kakkar is repped by Amplified Entertainment and DGRW.

Lopez-Sohaili recently starred in Syvia Khoury’s acclaimed play Power Strip at Lincoln Center Theater and was previously nominated for a Suzi Bass Award for his turn as Abe in the Alliance Theater’s production of Disgraced. TV work includes Law & Order: SVU and The Blacklist: Redemption. He is repped by Ellipsis Entertainment Group.