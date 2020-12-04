Mallory Schwartz Joins Mythical Entertainment As VP, TV & Film Development

EXCLUSIVE: Mythical Entertainment has hired Mallory Schwartz as VP, Television & Film Development.

Schwartz served most recently as Director of Development for Alec Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures, where she oversaw a robust slate of television and film projects under first-look deals with Universal Television and subsequently, ABC Studios.

She’ll report directly to Mythical’s Chief Creative Officer, Stevie Wynne Levine, as well as founders Rhett & Link.

In addition, Taylor Evans has also joined Mythical as Coordinator to Schwartz. She previously assisted the showrunner of HBO’s Euphoria for Season 2, in addition to prior work in content development and production at Showtime, El Dorado Pictures, Mandeville Films, and ABC Studios.

Schwartz began her career with Broadway Video working on 30 Rock, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live. After her departure from El Dorado, Schwartz produced the independent film Before You Know It, written by Jen Tullock and Hannah Pearl Utt, and directed by Utt, starring Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was picked up for distribution by 1091 Media. She serves as EP to ABC’s reboot of Match Game, currently in its fifth season. Other credits include the feature drama, Blind, ABC’s The Alec Baldwin Show, and Above Average’s Love Ride for TruTV. She was a 2016 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Fellow and selected as a participant in 2017 Sundance Institute Catalyst Women Initiative. Schwartz is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Said Levine, “For over a decade Rhett & Link have continued to entertain millions of people on YouTube with major music videos and sketches, viral lo-fi local commercials, and the Internet’s most-watched daily show, Good Mythical Morning, alongside an extensive list of additional digital programming produced by Mythical. In the upcoming year we hope to expand both our unscripted and scripted efforts into the more traditional avenues of television and film, and we’re thrilled to have Mallory join our team to do just that. Her unique background and experience in unscripted and scripted television and film allows Mythical to continue to break the traditional mold while firmly moving forward into the traditional space. Our current development slate includes a vast array of projects from a dark half-hour comedy in collaboration with a well-known action crime drama showrunner, to a primetime social experiment reality show, to a comedic sci-fi animated series. We look forward to bringing a bit of Mythicality to an even broader audience.”

Added Schwartz, “Whether it be fresh work from Rhett & Link themselves or discovering and supporting bold new voices that speak to the off-kilter but grounded, comedic, and sometimes absurdist sensibilities of these two powerhouses, I look forward to creating content that surprises and inspires. I could not be more excited to join Rhett, Link, Stevie and the rest of the team at Mythical!”

Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company’s owned & operated YouTube channels count 75 million subscribers and 25 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter exceeds 45 million. In 2019, Mythical completed the first significant M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the Smosh entertainment brand — one of Internet media’s largest and longest-running enterprises — and returned it quickly to profitability. This year, Mythical broadened its portfolio further by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen. Across its core video business and ancillaries including podcasting, DTC apparel and grooming products, live touring, book publishing, branded content, and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs nearly 100 people.