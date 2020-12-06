‘Invincible’: Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Groff, Ezra Miller, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm & Djimon Hounsou Join Voice Cast of Robert Kirkman’s Animated Series For Amazon

During the panel for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming animated series Invincible at CCXP Worlds, Robert Kirkman’s series announced several high-profile voice cast additions. They include Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Emmy winner Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair. The eight-episode, hour-long animated series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by The Walking Dead creator Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible also stars previously announced Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder and more.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland, and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.