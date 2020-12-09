‘Magnum P.I.’: Lance Lim To Recur In Season 3 Of CBS Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Lim (School of Rock) is set for a recurring role in the current third season of CBS’ action crime drama Magnum P.I.

Lim will portray Dennis, the son of Det. Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang).

Starring Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum, a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Kang and Amy Hill also star.

Peter M. Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers for CBS Studios and Universal TV.

Lim is known for his roles on School of Rock, Speechless and The Stranded. He was also seen in Independence Day: Resurgence and, most recently the Netflix film Hubie Halloween with Adam Sandler and Kevin James. He is repped by The Park Noack Agency.