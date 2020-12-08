Maggie Q To Star In Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Pivoting’

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Q (Nikita, Designated Survivor) is set as the co-lead opposite Eliza Coupe and Ginnifer Goodwin in Fox’s comedy pilot Pivoting, from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Astrof and to be directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting follows three women — Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah — after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Maggie Q’s Sarah is a tightly wound doctor, fresh out of a divorce from her wife who cheated on her. This combined with the loss of her childhood friend, Coleen, makes her rethink her life decisions. In the pursuit of an easy, happy life, she leaves medicine and tries to get a job at a local supermarket, which concerns but also excites her best friends Amy (Coupe) and Jodie (Goodwin).

2020 Fox Pilots & Series Orders

Tommy Dewey and JT Neal co-star in the pilot, ordered in February, whose production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Astrof executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Maggie Q played the title role in the CW drama series Nikita. She also starred in the ABC/Netflix drama Designated Survivor and in CBS’ Stalker. Pivoting would mark her first comedy series.

On the feature side, Maggie Q recently wrapped the action-thriller The Asset, opposite Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson and starred in The Death of Me, alongside Luke Hemsworth, and in the utopian drama The Argument.”

Maggie Q, an animal and human rights activist who created a company for activewear made from 100% recycled materials pulled from the ocean and manufactured in the US, is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.