Universal’s Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller ‘Nobody’ Now Going A Week Later

UPDATED with latest: Universal has had second thoughts in this pandemic environment where fewer theaters are open, and will open its Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody on February 26, which was one of the pic’s former release dates before they opted for February 19. I hear that the studio is giving some distance from the pic’s PVOD date.

Nobody is now on a crowded weekend that includes Paramount’s United States vs. Billie Holiday and 20th Century Studios’ Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

UPDATED, July 9: Universal is opening its Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody a week earlier on Feb. 19, 2021 instead of Feb. 26, 2021. The pic is now the only wide entry on that date, moving away from a weekend where Paramount put their Michael B. Jordan-Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse.

PREVIOUSLY, April 7: Universal Moves Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller ‘Nobody’ Out Of August; M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Undated For Now

Universal is moving its Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen action thriller Nobody from Aug. 14 to Feb. 26, 2021.

The pic was sitting on the weekend where Warner Bros. moved Wonder Woman 1984 to. Disney still have their family movie The One and Only Ivan on that date.

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad follows a bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. The pic heads to a date which originally had

Universal also announced today that their untitled M. Night Shyamalan thriller, originally set for Feb. 26, 2021, is undated for the moment. The film was in pre-production, and can’t shoot anytime soon in Shyamalan’s stomping ground of Philadelphia, PA due to the industry’s overall production stoppage out of safety from COVID-19.