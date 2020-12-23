Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Series Launches On HBO Max Ahead Of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Premiere

The original Wonder Woman television series, starring Lynda Carter, has launched on HBO Max – days before the latest Gal Gadot-fronted feature film drops on the streamer.

The WarnerMedia-owned platform has launched 60 episodes of the 1970s series today, Wednesday December 23. It features The New Original Wonder Woman TV movie pilot that aired in November 1975 before the series started properly in April 1976.

It starred Carter, who also stars in The CW’s Supergirl and has a small cameo in the upcoming WW84 film, as the Amazonian princess, initially rescuing fallen American pilot Major Steve Trevor, played by Lyle Waggoner.

The pilot and the 13-episode first season aired on ABC, while seasons two and three moved to CBS. The first season was set in the 1940s during World War II, while seasons two and three are set in the 1970s and known as The New Adventures of Wonder Woman with a new cast apart from Carter and Waggoner.

It comes as Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins based on a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, launched on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25 (at noon ET).