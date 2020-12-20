Los Angeles Film Critics’ Awards Voting Underway (Live)

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association are gathering Sunday to vote for their annual year’s best in movies. The group will begin deliberating over winners in 14 categories, honoring a winner and a runner-up.
Last year, the Los Angeles critics tapped eventual Best Picture winner Parasite as its choice for Best Picture. That film’s director Bong Joon Ho won Best Director.
The LAFC this year also is handing out its Career Achievement Awards to Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte, with 106-year-old Norman Lloyd receiving the inaugural Legacy Award.
The awards season has been in stall mode because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the New York Film Critics Circle kicked things off Friday awarding A24’s First Cow as its Best Feature. The LAFCA voting date is pretty much on schedule; last year’s gathering was on December 8. The Oscars in 2021 are April 25, the latest date ever for the ceremony, which has pushed back the entire kudos parade.
Below are the categories up for grabs today; keep refreshing as the votes are finalized.
Best Picture
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Director
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Actress
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Actor
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Documentary
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Screenplay
Winner:
Best Animation
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Supporting Actress
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Glynn Turman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Runner-up: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL
Editing
Winner: Yorgos Lamprinos, THE FATHER
Runner-up: Gabriel Rhodes, TIME
Best Production Design
Winner: Donald Graham Burt, MANK
Runner-up: Sergey Ivanov, BEANPOLE
Best Music/Score
Winner: SOUL
Runner-up: LOVERS ROCK
Best Cinematography
Winner: SMALL AXE, Shabier Kirchner
Runner-up: NOMADLAND, Joshua James Richards
Best Foreign-Language Film
Winner:
Runner-up:
The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award
Winner:
New Generation Award
Winner:
Career Achievement Award
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Harry Belafonte
Legacy Award
Norman Lloyd
