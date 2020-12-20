Los Angeles Film Critics’ Awards Voting Underway (Live)

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association are gathering Sunday to vote for their annual year’s best in movies. The group will begin deliberating over winners in 14 categories, honoring a winner and a runner-up.

Last year, the Los Angeles critics tapped eventual Best Picture winner Parasite as its choice for Best Picture. That film’s director Bong Joon Ho won Best Director.

The LAFC this year also is handing out its Career Achievement Awards to Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte, with 106-year-old Norman Lloyd receiving the inaugural Legacy Award.

The awards season has been in stall mode because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the New York Film Critics Circle kicked things off Friday awarding A24’s First Cow as its Best Feature. The LAFCA voting date is pretty much on schedule; last year’s gathering was on December 8. The Oscars in 2021 are April 25, the latest date ever for the ceremony, which has pushed back the entire kudos parade.

Below are the categories up for grabs today; keep refreshing as the votes are finalized.

Best Picture

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Director

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Actress

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Actor

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Documentary

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Screenplay

Winner:

Best Animation

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Actress

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Glynn Turman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Runner-up: Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL

Editing

Winner: Yorgos Lamprinos, THE FATHER

Runner-up: Gabriel Rhodes, TIME

Best Production Design

Winner: Donald Graham Burt, MANK

Runner-up: Sergey Ivanov, BEANPOLE

Best Music/Score

Winner: SOUL

Runner-up: LOVERS ROCK

Best Cinematography

Winner: SMALL AXE, Shabier Kirchner

Runner-up: NOMADLAND, Joshua James Richards

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner:

Runner-up:

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award

Winner:

New Generation Award

Winner:

Career Achievement Award

Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Harry Belafonte

Legacy Award

Norman Lloyd