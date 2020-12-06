Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Officials Report Almost 9,000 New Cases As SoCal ICU Capacity Dips Under 15%

The coronavirus continues to take hold over Los Angeles county as Public Health officials confirmed a total of 8,949 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday alone.

A marker of increased resident gatherings and travel, the new statistic comes after the Thanksgiving holiday and as the county’s officials impose new safer-at-home ordinances to slow the spread. Los Angeles Public Health has also confirmed 2,769 current hospitalizations and 44 new deaths caused by Covid-19.

With a daily average of over 8,460 new cases in the last three days, Los Angeles is at almost double the threshold officials said would require new safer-at-home order, which was 4,500 new daily cases. On Saturday morning, State officials announced a new stay-at-home order that would begin on 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Affecting the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the new order will be in effect for at least three weeks where ICU capacity falls below 15%. As of Saturday, the Southern California Region has 12.5% staffed adult ICU capacity remaining.

Under the new order multiple sectors, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums and salons must close or remain closed for all operations.

The critical lockdown weeks will crossover with the winter holidays such as Christmas and Hanukkah, which may continue to tempt residents to gather with loved ones outside their households as many have during Thanksgiving weekend. Even if residents plan on wearing masks and keeping their distance from loved ones for outdoor gatherings, Public Health officials say that the holidays are safest when celebrated sans mingling of individuals from more than one household.

To date, Los Angeles Public Health has reported a total of 439,408 cases and 7,886 deaths.