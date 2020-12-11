‘Loki’: Marvel Releases First Footage From Tom Hiddleston Series, Sets Premiere Date On Disney+

Disney’s news-packed Investor Day provided first glimpse at Loki, Marvel’s upcoming series starring Tom Hiddleston as the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor.

In the series, which will premiere in May 2021, Hiddleston returns as the mercurial Loki, the Asgardian god of mischief and everyone’s favorite Marvel villain, in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Like all Marvel shows for Disney+, Loki is executive produced by studio chief Kevin Feige, who presented the clip, featuring Owen Wilson, and announced the premiere date. The series’ writer, Michael Waldron, and director, Kate Herron, also executive produce.