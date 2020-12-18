‘Locke & Key’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix As Co-Showrunner Meredith Averill Signs Overall Deal With Streamer

The Keepers of the Keys will continue as Netflix has handed supernatural thriller Locke & Key a third season.

Co-showrunner Meredith Averill has also signed an overall deal with the streamer for TV series and other projects.

It comes as production on season two is set to wrap in Toronto this week and filming for season three will pick up immediately in the new year. Season two will air in 2021.

The show, which comes from Averill and co-showrunner and exec producer Carlton Cuse, was renewed for a second season in March, a month after the first season launched. The first season of Locke and Key starred Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

Based on the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, the coming-of-age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Cuse and Averill will continue as co-showrunners on the show, which comes from IDW Entertainment. For season three, they exec produce alongside John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5, Kevin Lafferty, Joe Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, and Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.

“Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in Locke and Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” said Brian Wright VP of Overall Deals for Netflix. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship,” said Meredith Averill.

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season three, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix,” added Carlton Cuse.