Locarno Film Festival Appoints New Industry Head

The Locarno Film Festival has named Markus Duffner as the new head of its industry program Locarno Pro. He will be joined by Sophie Bourdon as deputy head.

Nadia Dresti, the long-time overseer of Locarno Pro and recently interim director of the festival after the abrupt departure of Lili Hinstin in September, will continue to work with the fest as International Advisor. In November, Locarno named Giona A. Nazzaro as its new artistic director.

Duffner has been a regular collaborator with Locarno over the years, and has also worked with the Monte-Carlo Film Festival de la Comédie and the VOICES Festival in Vologda, Russia. He is a founder member of VOD service Spamflix and is project manager of the platform Heritage Online, devoted to digital distribution of classic and auteur movies.

The 74th edition of Locarno Film Festival will run August 4-14, with Locarno Pro running August 5-10.