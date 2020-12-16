‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Scrapped At Disney+

Hilary Duff has revealed that the reboot of Lizzie McGuire is not moving forward at Disney+.

The actor took to Instagram to say the project “isn’t going to happen” (see her post below) It is the end of a tumultuous process for the show, which Deadline first revealed in August 2019.

However, the original series’ creator Terri Minsky stepped down in January, and Duff pleaded in February for the Hollywood studio to move to the project to Hulu.

The reimagined version of Lizzie McGuire was a sequel to the 2000s Disney Channel series. Duff was reprising her title character as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.

Duff wrote: “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

A Disney spokeswoman said: “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”