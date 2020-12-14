‘Liza on Demand’ Star Liza Koshy Inks Overall Deal With Westbrook Inc.

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Koshy, co-creator, executive producer, and star of YouTube series, Liza on Demand, has signed an overall deal with Westbrook Inc., the recently launched media company founded by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada. Under this new deal Koshy, who broke out on the now-defunct digital platform, Vine, will develop film and television projects with Westbrook Studios, while Westbrook Media will support Koshy on content for digital, social, and branded campaigns.

The second season of Liza on Demand premiered last year with the opening episode being the most-watched YouTube Original debut episode in its first week with 25 million views in the first 7 days. It was nominated for two Streamy Awards: Show of the Year and Scripted Series. Production is slated to begin for the show’s third season in early 2021.

“Liza is a creator in the truest sense of the word. She is so passionate about sharing stories that empower audiences and over the course of her career has demonstrated an incredible spirit of innovation, forging a unique path that expertly blends new media with traditional,” said Tera Hanks, Westbrook Inc president. “We are thrilled to partner with her across our divisions and look forward to continuing with her on her journey as an artist and storyteller.”

“I’m thrilled to continue creating and cultivating my relationship with Westbrook as we take our partnership to the next level,” said Koshy. “Westbrook’s values align with my own goals as a creative – bringing impactful, unique storytelling to a global audience. I look forward to further developing as an actor, producer and director with the support of their incredibly talented executive team.”

“Each time I get the opportunity to work with Liza, I am consistently in awe of her extraordinary talent and intuitive ability to create something that truly connects with audiences that is always infused with her unique flavor!” said Will Smith. “We’re excited to grow this partnership and work together to bring audiences great stories that inspire, uplift, and always entertain.”

Koshy can also currently be seen in the Alicia Keys-produced Netflix film Work It and recently hosted two seasons of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare revival alongside Marc Sommers. She was the fastest growing female to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube in 2017 and her following continues to grow across digital and social platforms with an audience of over 75 million.

Koshy is repped by CAA, Carter Media Group, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Westbrook Media is coming off of the successful debut of the 30th anniversary special of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series, the highly watched short-form Snapchat series, Will From Home¸and Jaden Smith’s race and social justice series Snapchat series, The Solution Committee. The company recently announced a two-season order of Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ from Peacock and filmmaker Morgan Cooper. Westbrook’s forthcoming film slate includes King Richard, based on the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus, the Antoine Fuqua-directed drama, Emancipation, and the remake of the 1980s classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles.