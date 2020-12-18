‘Little Shells’ Comedy In Works At CBS From Brian Donovan, Todd Holland & Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Little Shells, a multi-hybrid semi-autobiographical comedy, from writer Brian Donovan (American Housewife), director Todd Holland (The Real O’Neals), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios.

Written by Donovan inspired by his life and to be directed by Holland, Little Shells is the story of a 20-something agoraphobe who discovers an oddball friendship with the spunky, under-achieving kid next door. Not only do the two help slay each other’s demons, but they create a charmingly unconventional chosen family in the process.

Donovan executive produces with Holland, along with Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS Studios is the studio.

Both Donovan and Holland are frequent collaborators with Kapital. Donovan was recently a writer-producer on Kapital’s ABC comedy series American Housewife and previously worked on the company’s ABC comedy series The Neighbors.

Holland has directed on Kapital’s series The Unicorn, Fam, Me Myself & I and Friends with Better Lives and pilots Charlie Foxtrot (ABC) & Isabel (NBC)

Kapital Entertainment also has semi-autobiographical multi-cam comedy Alam, The Family, from writer-comedian Sabrina Jalees, as well as crime drama Follow the Money, from writer Michael Peterson, set at CBS.

Emmy winner Holland executive produced and directed two seasons of The Real O’Neals on ABC. In addition, he was a key creative force behind The Larry Sanders Show, Malcolm in the Middle, and was co-creator of Wonderfalls. His recent episodic directing credits include Love, Victor and Black-ish.