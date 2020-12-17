‘Little House On The Prairie’ Reboot In The Works By Anonymous Content, Paramount TV

Melissa Gilbert and Michael Landon in "Little House On The Prairie"

A new version of the Little House on the Prairie is in the works for television.

Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Friendly Family Productions are developing a one-hour dramatic series adaptation of Little House on the Prairie based on the bestselling novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios will serve as co-studios on the project.

Little House on the Prairie, based on Wilder’s novels, aired for nine seasons on NBC From September 1974 to May 1982. Starring Michael Landon, Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, and Melissa Sue Anderson, the historical Western drama revolved around a family living on a farm in Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the late 1800s. The series aired with new title Little House: A New Beginning during the 1982-83 television season, following the exit of Landon and Grassle.

Former NBC executive Ed Friendly acquired the film and television rights to Wilder’s novels from Roger Lea MacBride and recruited Blanche Hanalis to write the teleplay for a two-hour pilot. Friendly asked Landon to direct the pilot; he agreed on the condition that he could also play lead character Charles Ingalls.

Peacock announced earlier this week that all nine seasons of the original series would be available for streaming on the service.