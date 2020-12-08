Lionsgate Extends Overall Deal With ‘House Of Ho’ Producers Katy Wallin & Stephanie Bloch Chambers

Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers, who run unscripted producer Wallin Chambers Entertainment, have extended their overall deal with Lionsgate.

The pair struck an overall deal with the Orange Is The New Black studio in January 2018 and have now reupped their agreement.

It comes ahead of the launch of House of Ho, their Crazy Rich Asians-inspired reality series on HBO Max this week and the second season renewal of docu-comedy De Viaje Con Los Derbez (Derbez Family Vacation) by Pantaya and Amazon Prime Video.

The pair will continue to develop and produce original series for broadcast networks, cable platforms and premium streamers

Wallin Chambers was founded by Welcome to the Family producer Wallin and Chrisley Knows Best’s Bloch Chambers in 2018. Their team includes Head of Development Nick Lee.

“Katy and Stephanie are incredibly talented producers and great partners for our content,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “We’re very proud of the projects which we have already collaborated on and are excited to extend our relationship to bring more fun, diverse and heartfelt premium series to our unscripted programming slate.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Lionsgate, a company that shares our vision for creating high-quality series that cultivate unique and diverse voices and embraces culturally enriching stories,” added Wallin and Chambers. “We strive to make audiences laugh and cry with us through our content while examining the world around them, and we look forward to creating more exciting and talent-driven unscripted projects together.”