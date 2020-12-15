Lily James & Sebastian Stan Tapped To Play Pam Anderson & Tommy Lee In Event Series For Hulu; Seth Rogen On Board To Play Man Who Got His Hands On Infamous Sex Tape

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has had its fair share of high-profile series, but the streamer now is set to profile one of Hollywood’s more iconic couples and the scandal that shook the industry when it comes to celebrity privacy.

Sources tell Deadline that Lily James and Sebastian Stan are on board to play former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu going by the working title Pam & Tommy. The rockstar couple’s relationship dominated the tabloids for years, including the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. Seth Rogen is on board to play the man who stole the tape, with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie helming the series and Rob Siegel writing. Rogen is also producing the project along with his partner Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner along with Dylan Sellers through Limelight and Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison at Annapurna. The eight-episode series will shoot in the spring.

While the scandalous event will play a major part in the series, the story will have a big focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The leaked VHS tape turned into quite the legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group. Ultimately, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG. Thereafter, the company began making the tape available to subscribers to its websites again, resulting in triple the normal traffic.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in Pam & Tommy though insiders say they are aware since the project has been in development since earlier this year when James first was brought on to play Anderson. The project has gained momentum in recent months with the addition of Gillespie and Stan, and now it looks to be well on its way to production.

James already has a busy fall with Netflix drama Rebecca, which also stars Armie Hammer. She next can be seen in The Dig on Netflix opposite Carey Mulligan. She also recently signed on to the Working Title pic What’s Love Got to Do With It. Stan and Gillespie already have strong ties following their time on I, Tonya together. The Captain America star is set to reprise his role of the Winter Soldier in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series premiering in 2021.

