‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Brings In New Showrunner & Writing Staff For Season 2 As NBC Late-Night Show Eschews Studio Set

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will look a little different when it returns in January with a new set and a whole team behind the scenes.

Neil Punsalan, who was recently showrunner of Comedy Central series Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, is taking over showrunning duties from Aliyah Silverstein. John Irwin, who was also an exec producer on Season 1, also has exited.

Chelsea Davison, who has written for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Lights Out with David Spade as well as the first season of A Little Late, becomes head writer, replacing Sean O’Connor.

She is the only remaining writer from Season 1, other than Singh herself, with a new writing staff including Vannessa Jackson, Sabeeh Jameel, Romen Borsellino, Nimesh Patel, Neuli Handa and Natasha Vaynblat.

Polly Auritt, who works with Singh at her production company Unicorn Island Productions, also will exec produce with Singh, and Davison is co-exec producer.

The show will return to its 1:35 a.m. slot on Monday, January 11.

However, it will not be filmed on a traditional studio stage with production moving to a house in Los Angeles.

“During the first season of A Little Late, I was thrust into a whole new world that admittedly consisted of 90% learning and 10% being creative,” Singh said. “For this second round, I know the ropes and plan to bring more of my creativity to the table. It’s time to get goofy, be imperfect and bring my full authentic self to late night.”

A Little Late with Lilly Singh is produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.