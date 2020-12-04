‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Backtracks After Linking To Video From Coronavirus Vaccine Skeptic

Black Panther and Small Axe star Letitia Wright has deleted a tweet in which she linked to a 70-minute video posted to YouTube by a coronavirus vaccine skeptic.

Wright tweeted the video on Friday morning UK-time with a praying hands emoji. It features On The Table host Tomi Arayomi voicing doubts about the vaccine, which will begin rolling out in Britain next week.

In his video, Arayomi admits to having no medical understanding of vaccines, but told viewers: “I don’t know if I trust this vaccine.” He added that those who take the jab should “hope to God it doesn’t make extra limbs grow.”

Wright was criticized for linking to the video, with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Don Cheadle among those who called its contents “hot garbage.” She initially stood by her tweet, writing: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

But hours later, her original post linking to the video had been taken down and she explained: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”