Leslie West Dies: Guitar Great And Cofounder Of Rock Band Mountain Was 75

Leslie West, the mammoth guitarist whose ringing guitar tones and gravelly voice propelled the rock band Mountain, has died at 75. His death was confirmed by Dean Guitars. His family later confirmed that he died of a heart attack.

“With a heavy heart, we are saddened to hear about the passing of #Dean Artist and part of the Dean family, Leslie West. Legendary and one of a kind. Rest In Peace.” Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson shared his personal condolences via Twitter writing, “To a man that I truly loved more than most — the funniest, most honest guy I’ve met.”

West, who had a leg amputated a few years ago, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. He was rushed to a hospital but never regained consciousness.

West will forever be known as the roaring voice behind the bar band classic Mississippi Queen, a cut on Mountain’s debut album. Years before Blue Oyster Cult made the cowbell a cultural joke, drummer Corky Laing of Mountain used it to kick off the song. It went on to become a staple of the rock canon, and has been used in countless film and television shows throughout the years.

West told Guitar Player magazine that the song “has just everything you need to make it a winner. You’ve got the cowbell, the riff is pretty damn good, and it sounds incredible. It feels like it wants to jump out of your car radio. To me, it sounds like a big, thick milkshake. It’s rich and chocolatey. Who doesn’t love that?”