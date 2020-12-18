Leslie Odom Jr. Isolating From Family After ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Covid-19 Exposure

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. is taking no chances. He’s isolating himself from his pregnant wife and daughter after being potentially exposed to Covid-19 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 9. DeGeneres announced she had tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 10.

Odom Jr. told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager today via an online connection that he’s isolating to spare his wife, Nicolette Robinson, and three-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well. I haven’t spoken to her, obviously I hope she’s doing okay,” Odom said. “We’re getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other. The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we’re doing our best. I’ve got my mask in the house. You know, I’m double-masking in the house.