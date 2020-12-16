Lena Waithe’s Production Banner Launches New Mentorship Program For Storytellers

Lena Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad Productions, is launching a new mentorship program The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab and accepting applications. The Lab provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow, and accelerate their careers in television and film. While Hillman Grad has already worked with many aspiring creatives to help train and place them professionally throughout the industry, the 2021 Class will be the first group to go through the official Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.

The tuition-free, 10-month annual program, grants 25 fellows the unique opportunity to enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from industry professionals. The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab consists of three separate tracks: television writing, screen acting, and executive development.

“Mentorship has always been important to me. The hope is to populate the industry with people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it,” Waithe said. “Our focus will be on craft, how to navigate the industry, and how to build community. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of storytellers!”

Committed to infusing new narratives and perspectives in front of and behind the camera, the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab provides a robust slate of workshops, educational resources, professional development, and networking opportunities for a cohort of diverse writers, actors, and aspiring creative executives.

Applications are currently open and are due January 10, 2021. Finalists will be notified end of January/early February. The mentorship lab will begin mid-February.