Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad, Amazon Developing Series About Nigerian-American Tech Professional From Obehi Janice

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Lena Waithe has teamed with Amazon Studios and Big Beach to develop a series based on a play by Obehi Janice, titled Ole White Sugah Daddy.

The currently untitled series will follow the story of Janice, a Nigerian-American woman in tech who spends her days navigating her peers at the co-working space she works out of in Boston, the angel investors who aren’t giving her the seed money she needs to get her app Neighbr off the ground, and her friends and family who are pushing her to move her business back to her hometown of Lowell.

Janice will write and co-executive produce the series. Waithe will serve as an executive producer with creative partner Rishi Rajani under their Hillman Grad Productions banner alongside Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen for Big Beach. Rajani and Rocio Melara will oversee the project for Hillman Grad, with Laursen and Simone Harris overseeing for Big Beach.

Last year, Waithe closed an overall deal with Amazon Studios where she has an upcoming horror anthology Them, as well as a series based on Neil Paik’s Six by Eight Press short story Reawakening. Big Beach TV’s current slate includes Jean-Marc Vallée’s next series for HBO and a near-futuristic political thriller starring Melissa Barrera for Showtime.