Lena Headey, Sam Worthington & Others Topline ‘Gypsy Moon’ Movie From Gigi Gaston

EXCLUSIVE: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise), Dean Scott Vasquez (Jack Ryan) and Barbara Hershey (the Insidious films) are set to star in Gypsy Moon, an indie drama from writer and director Gigi Gaston that just wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Headey stars as the title character, a burlesque dancer who, on the eve of her last dance, must go on the run to save a neighbor boy (Vasquez) whose life is threatened by her ex-longtime lover (Worthington). She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for the child.

La La Anthony, Cam Gigandet, Martin Sensmeier and Emma Holzer round out the cast. The film hails from Aquarius Content in association with Pop Films, Screen Media, Foresight Entertainment and 120db. Producers are Gary Pearl, Cassian Elwes, Gastonm, Tommy Thompson and Howard C. Deshong.

“I am beyond grateful that Gary Pearl got behind Gypsy Moon and brought together all these talented artists and producers including Mary Vernieu [casting director and co-producer], Cassian Elwes and [executive producer] Mark Damon, who are all luminaries who believed in this project which is an honor in itself,” Gaston said. “I am thankful for our amazing cast. You can write a great story but without all of these people believing in my film it would have been unrealized. Lena completed the dream. I waited a long time for her. She is my Cinderella that fit Gypsy’s slipper to a tee.”

Gaston added a line from her late mother: “Be strong. Don’t quit. Never give up on your dream.”

Said Headey: “Gigi is someone you can’t say no to, you just get caught up with her passion and heart. Going back to my roots of indie filmmaking has been a joy. Moving fast and making what time you have count, is what I love.”

Headey is repped by CAA and TMT Entertainment Group; Worthington by CAA, Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management; Hershey by Pakula/King & Associates and Impression Entertainment; Vasquez by Innovative Artists and Lil Angels Unlimited; and Gaston by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.