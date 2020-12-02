LeBron James Signs Two-Year, $85M Extension To Remain With Los Angeles Lakers

In a move aimed squarely at another Los Angeles Lakers great, LeBron James has signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension to stay with the team.

The signing sends a strong signal to free agent Anthony Davis that the 35-year-old James will be around to help defend their NBA title for at least the next two years. Davis is a free agent and, while expected to return to the Lakers, is taking his time and mulling his options.

James and Davis teamed to bring the Lakers their first NBA title since the 2009-10, beating the Miami Heat in October at the Orlando NBA bubble. James was named the Finals MVP and became the fourth player to win at least one championship with three different teams.

James will make $39 million this season from his Lakers contract alone. He has extensive outside ventures, including the league’s top endorsement portfolio and production company SpringHill Entertainment, which has numerous film, TV and audio projects, including a revival of the film Space Jam.

James joined the Lakers in 2018, opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.