Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Skydance Media Sets Gal Gadot To Star In ‘Heart Of Stone’, Original Spy Franchise In Mold Of ‘Mission: Impossible’ & 007

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gal Gadot To Star In 'Heart Of Stone,' Skydance Media's Original Spy Franchise In Mold Of 'Mission: Impossible' and 007
Read the full story

LeBron James Signs Two-Year, $85M Extension To Remain With Los Angeles Lakers

Ringo Chiu/AP

In a move aimed squarely at another Los Angeles Lakers great, LeBron James has signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension to stay with the team.

The signing sends a strong signal to free agent Anthony Davis that the 35-year-old James will be around to help defend their NBA title for at least the next two years. Davis is a free agent and, while expected to return to the Lakers, is taking his time and mulling his options.

James and Davis teamed to bring the Lakers their first NBA title since the 2009-10, beating the Miami Heat in October at the Orlando NBA bubble. James was named the Finals MVP and became the fourth player to win at least one championship with three different teams.

James will make $39 million this season from his Lakers contract alone. He has extensive outside ventures, including the league’s top endorsement portfolio and production company SpringHill Entertainment, which has numerous film, TV and audio projects, including a revival of the film Space Jam. 

.James joined the Lakers in 2018, opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad