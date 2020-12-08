‘Lead Heads’: Rupert Everett, Tom Felton, Derek Jacobi & Luke Newberry Among Cast For UK Feature

Giles Borg (Flutter) will direct UK feature Lead Heads, whose ensemble will include Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Tom Felton (Harry Potter), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Luke Newberry (Anna Karenina), Mark Williams (Harry Potter) and newcomer Olatunji Ayofe.

Principal photography is set to begin in London on 22 March, 2021.

A drama about greed, the film will focus on a group of men corrupted by greed, who, in their desperation, are drawn together for one night to play a game that may cost them both their souls and lives.

Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg and John Evangelides will produce the film, with Alexa Waugh (Black Ops) aboard to line-produce. The script was written by Patrick Makin (Savage Kingdom).

Lawrence Steven Meyers of Meyers Media Group commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Giles and such a strong ensemble of actors. While mounting production has proved difficult during these times, we are delighted to be able to film in London early next year.”

Giles Borg added: “I am very excited to get started on Lead Heads. It’s such a challenging, intriguing script, and this cast is primed to take on the material. I’m really looking forward to working with them all, along with Meyers Media Group.”

Giles Borg is represented by the Dench Arnold Agency. Rupert Everett is represented by Independent Talent Group, Artmedia, CAA and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations. Tom Felton is represented by 42, the Gersh Agency, Management 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Derek Jacobi is represented by Independent Talent Group. Luke Newberry is represented by Independent Talent Group and Status PR. Mark Williams is represented by CDA. Olatunji Ayofe is represented by 42.