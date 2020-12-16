Fox News Signs Laura Ingraham To New Multi-Year Deal

Fox News has signed its primetime opinion host Laura Ingraham to a new multiyear deal.

Ingraham will continue as the host of The Ingraham Angle. The terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

“Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come,” Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement.

Ingraham said, “With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham’s show tops the 10 PM ET hour in cable news, and she is the highest rated female host. She joined the primetime lineup in 2017, and the show has averaged 3.6 million viewers and 650,000 in the 25-54 demo, its best year ever.

As Donald Trump, other hosts and commentators on the right have refused to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race, Ingraham said on her Nov. 23 show, “Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20.” She said that “to say this constitutes living in reality.”

Some of her comments about the coronavirus have raised red flags among fact checkers. Politifact rated as “false” her statement in May that there was “no real scientific basis” behind social distancing. More recently, she stated, in a handoff with Sean Hannity, that “the biggest lie” is that “restaurants are spreaders of COVID.” Politifact also rated that as false. Hannity later specified that he was talking about “outside” dining.