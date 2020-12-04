‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Taylor Meets Mike Baxter In ‘Home Improvement’ Crossover

Home Improvement‘s Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor meets Last Man Standing‘s Mike Baxter in the time period premiere for Fox comedy Last Man Standing.

In the “Dual Time” episode, Tim Allen does double duty as a repairman, (his former alter ego Home Improvement‘s cTim Taylor) and Last Man Standing‘s Mike Baxter. The network’s description for the time period premiere episode: “The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman (Allen) who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Allen), who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog” (See photo above). Additionally, Kristin and Mandy discover a secret about Ryan and Kyle’s favorite comic-book author.

You can watch a first-look trailer for the ninth and final season below, which also gives a nod to Allen-starrer The Santa Clause.

Allen starred as Tim Taylor in Home Improvement, which aired for eight seasons from 1991-1999 on ABC.

The time period premiere episode airs Thursday, January 7 at 9:30 PM on Fox, a week after its season premiere episode on Sunday, January 3 at 8:30 PM.

In the “Time Flies” season premiere, a series of time jumps finds Mike & Vanessa with two new grandchildren as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. Mike, accidentally / on-purpose, gets involved when Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s “helpfulness.” Meanwhile at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes its last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour.



Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter; Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter; Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson; Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter-Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as Jen and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.

The show, which was created by Jack Burditt, is showrun by Kevin Abbott, who exec produces alongside Allen, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo.