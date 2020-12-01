Click to Skip Ad
Lashana Lynch Wraps UK Indie Feature ‘Ear For Eye’ Based On Hit Play

Ear For Eye Charlie Gray

No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch has wrapped filming on UK indie Ear For Eye, Debbie Tucker Green’s feature film adaptation of her well received play of the same name, which debuted at the Royal Court in 2018 with Lynch in the lead role.

Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), Carmen Munroe (Desmond’s), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Nadine Marshall (Sitting In Limbo) Arinzé Kene (I’m Your Woman), and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials) are also cast in the pic, which follows British and American Black characters of different generations navigating their way through today’s society, offering a timely and critical perspective on the state of the nations.

The film shot at London’s Kennington Studios. Fiona Lamptey produced through her banner Fruit Tree Media; Lamptey recently joined Netflix as its Director of UK Features.

BBC Film and the BFI backed the project. Executive Producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film, Farhana Bhula for the BFI, Barbara Broccoli for Eon Productions and Debbie Tucker Green.

