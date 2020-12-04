Larry Wilmore Wraps Up Late-Night Peacock Series, Eyes New Projects

Larry Wilmore is bringing his eponymous late-night Peacock show to an end tonight – sticking with his promise to finish it after 11 episodes.

The Bernie Mac Show creator and Insecure co-creator will air the final episode of Wilmore on the NBCU streaming service this evening, Friday December 4.

Guests include Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington, who is set to appear in Netflix’s The Prom, Gina Yashere, co-creator, co-exec producer, writer and star of CBS’ Bob ❤ Abishola and WNBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Sue Bird. Tonight’s topic is ‘America’.

Wilmore, who previously hosted Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, launched the show to have important conversations about the issues defining 2020. He has tackled topics including protests, voter suppression, police, class, media and disinformation.

Over the course of the 11 episodes, Wilmore has had a broad selection of guests on the show. They include actors such as Bradley Whitford, Yara Shahidi, Quinta Brunson and Chris Redd, politicians such as Michael Steele, Jaime Harrison, Andrew Yang, Katie Porter and Cori Bush, journalists including Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan, Kara Swisher and Soledad O’Brien and fellow late-night stars such as Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero and Ziwe.

The episode drops at 6pm PT – part of Peacock’s idea that late night is not a time but a state of mind. The show has aired alongside The Amber Ruffin Show on the streaming platform.

Wilmore is unlikely to be his last for the streaming service or the wider NBCU family after the Black-ish exec producer struck a four-year overall deal with Universal Television last year.

“Larry has a distinct voice and point of view, which we felt was important to be part of the election conversation,” said Dan Shear, EVP Comedy Development, Peacock. “From its conception, we designed Wilmore as a limited, late-night special series that would run for 10 weeks before the election and conclude once all the votes were counted. Beyond the election, we look forward to continue collaborating with Larry on more projects to bring his perspective on culture, politics and comedy to Peacock.”