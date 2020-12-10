Lando Calrissian Series In The Works With ‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien At Disney+

Lando, another Disney+ Star Wars series based on the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi scoundrel Lando Calrissian is in the works, per Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People is creating the series. No mention if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will be back for this. There was only a sizzle reel of old Lando footage shown during Disney Investor Day.

While Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t resonate like other recent Disney/Lucasfilm Star Wars movies grossing only $392M-plus WW, a far cry from the series $1 billion-plus box office a piece, Glover won high praise for his turn as a young Lando and his name was trending on Twitter mere minutes after the announcement. It will be truly sublime for Star Wars fans if the multi-hyphenate artist returns in the cape.

Kennedy also showed footage today to the new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch.