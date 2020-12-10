Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Renewed For Four Seasons, Extending Record Run

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Bombshell: Chief Richard Lovett To WarnerMedia CEO Over HBO Max: "Blindside Entirely Unacceptable"
Read the full story

Lando Calrissian Series In The Works With ‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien At Disney+

Donald Glover Lando
Donald Glover is Lando Calrissian in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd

Lando, another DisneyStar Wars series based on the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi scoundrel Lando Calrissian is in the works, per Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People is creating the series. No mention if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will be back for this. There was only a sizzle reel of old Lando footage shown during Disney Investor Day.

While Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t resonate like other recent Disney/Lucasfilm Star Wars movies grossing only $392M-plus WW, a far cry from the series $1 billion-plus box office a piece, Glover won high praise for his turn as a young Lando and his name was trending on Twitter mere minutes after the announcement. It will be truly sublime for Star Wars fans if the multi-hyphenate artist returns in the cape.

Kennedy also showed footage today to the new Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch. 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad