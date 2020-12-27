L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Officials Report Nearly 30,000 New Cases In Two Days

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to render the holiday season, once merry and bright, a period of darkness and loss as Los Angeles Public Health officials confirm 29,464 new Covid-19 cases in just two days.

Officials confirmed 13,185 and five deaths for Saturday and 15,538 cases and 131 deaths for Friday. There are also 6,770 people currently hospitalized for Covid-19 in Los Angeles County. According to Public Health, the number of deaths reported on Saturday are an undercount due to reporting lag associated with a Spectrum Service outage and the Christmas holiday.

To date, Health Officials have identified a total of 672,069 Covid-19 cases in L.A. County and reported 9,438 total deaths.

The latest report comes just days after both L.A County and California passed grim milestones this holiday season. On Tuesday L.A. crossed 9,000 deaths. On Friday, California became the first state to surpass 2 million Covid-19 cases and its remaining ICU capacity statewide fell to zero.

Despite the continued increase of Covid-19 cases, which may surge in the coming weeks due to holiday travel, Public Health Officials continue urging L.A. County to utilize the same strategies amplified since the beginning of the pandemic: avoid gatherings with people outside one’s household, properly wear face masks around others and maintain physical distance when possible.