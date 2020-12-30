L.A. Coronavirus Update: County Surpasses 7,000 Covid-19 Hospitalizations For First Time

Click to Skip Ad
Los Angeles reached another grim milestone as the county surpassed 7,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the first time, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

There are 7,181 people are currently hospitalized for the infectious disease. Los Angeles Public Health officials also stated that the latest hospitalization numbers reflect nearly an 1,000% increase from Oct. 29, when the county experienced 750 Covid-19 hospitalizations.

20% of the patients currently hospitalized for Covid-19 are being treated in the ICU.

Officials also confirmed 12,979 new cases and 227 deaths. The latest death count reflects a number of deaths from the backlog associated with a Spectrum outage and holiday delays.

L.A. County’s latest update comes just hours after Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that Southern California will extend its regional stay-at-home order “until the ICU projections are above or equal to 15%.” L.A. County and the rest of Southern California is currently experiencing 0% ICU capacity.

To date Los Angeles officials have identified a total of 746,089 cases of Covid-19 and 9,782 deaths county-wide. California officials reported a total of 2,187, 221 cases and 24,526 deaths.

