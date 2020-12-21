‘Fatman’ Exec Producer Kyle Stroud Unveils Debut Slate At Production & Finance Outfit Carte Blanche

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Kyle Stroud, whose credits include the Mel Gibson-starring Fatman, has unveiled the debut slate at his newly-launched production and finance outfit Carte Blanche.

On the roster is an under-the-radar movie starring Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins, which has been shot and produced by cinematographer Dante Spinotti, with costumes designed by Colleen Atwood. The pic has quietly filmed and is now in post, with further details to come.

On the development slate for Carte Blanche are: a film produced by and starring Q’orianka Kilcher to be directed by Adam VillaSeñor (In Full Bloom); Oscar-winner David S. Ward’s Red Ivory, which explores the illegal ivory trade in Africa; an offbeat Charlie Kaufman-esque dark comedy packaged by ICM; and Hunter Adams’ Southern gothic thriller Death Don’t Have No Mercy, which was chosen by the Academy as one of the top 40 screenplays of 2019 out of more than 7,000 submitted to the Academy Nicholl Fellowship.

The company also has Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac and to be released by Focus, as well as The Birthday Cake starring Ewan McGregor, both upcoming.

“Carte Blanche means ‘complete freedom to act as one wishes or thinks best.’ It’s our fusion of art and commerce to create elevated, story-driven content that is commercially viable and yields a high reward,” said Stroud. “The company’s goal is to produce seven to ten films a year. It’s independent cinema redefined… we’ve launched our company amidst a global pandemic. The entire world as we know it is changing, and as filmmakers we have to adapt and change with it.”