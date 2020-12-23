Click to Skip Ad
California Covid-19 Update: New Deaths Hit Near-Record Highs Even As Average Number Of New Cases Drops Slightly

Kirk Cameron Hosts New Maskless Christmas Caroling Event To Protest Stay-At-Home Order

Actor Kirk Cameron at a caroling protest on Tuesday night Screengrab courtesy ABC7la via Instagram

Onetime Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron hosted yet another Christmas caroling protest with unmasked singers in close proximity. Local news reports pin the number of attendees at about 100. The event was held in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. It’s the third such event the Fireproof actor has held this December.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is hitting Ventura County — where the mall is located — hard. The county recently reported its highest-ever number of daily new Covid-19 infections, and the test positivity rate on Tuesday was 12.6%, which is higher than that of adjacent L.A. County.

Cameron has promoted each event on social media as part of a movement called Sing It Louder USA, which claims to be “Singing Christmas carols in communities across the US…in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

The Oaks posted a statement calling the event “irresponsible yet constitutionally protected” and maintained it asked the protesters not to gather in its parking lot.

Many online commenters to the posts pointed out the mall could have shut down the protest.

“To be clear,” wrote one person on Twitter, “there is no constitutional right to protest on PRIVATE PROPERTY. You can kick them out if you choose too. Threatening the public’s health is a 100% valid reason to protect your employees and mask-donning patrons.”

Deadline reached out to the owner of The Oaks, Macerich Properties, for a reaction to those comments but did not hear back.

