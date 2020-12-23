Kirk Cameron Hosts New Maskless Christmas Caroling Event To Protest Stay-At-Home Order

Onetime Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron hosted yet another Christmas caroling protest with unmasked singers in close proximity. Local news reports pin the number of attendees at about 100. The event was held in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. It’s the third such event the Fireproof actor has held this December.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is hitting Ventura County — where the mall is located — hard. The county recently reported its highest-ever number of daily new Covid-19 infections, and the test positivity rate on Tuesday was 12.6%, which is higher than that of adjacent L.A. County.

There are 737 new cases of COVID-19. There have unfortunately been 6 additional deaths: 68 year old female, 96 yr female, 63 yr female, 86 yr male, 96 yr female and 95 yr female with comorbidities. 4,317 new tests performed. Current hospitalizations: 326 and current ICU: 67. pic.twitter.com/k4uqilvznf — County of Ventura (@CountyVentura) December 23, 2020

Cameron has promoted each event on social media as part of a movement called Sing It Louder USA, which claims to be “Singing Christmas carols in communities across the US…in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

The Oaks posted a statement calling the event “irresponsible yet constitutionally protected” and maintained it asked the protesters not to gather in its parking lot.

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

Many online commenters to the posts pointed out the mall could have shut down the protest.

“To be clear,” wrote one person on Twitter, “there is no constitutional right to protest on PRIVATE PROPERTY. You can kick them out if you choose too. Threatening the public’s health is a 100% valid reason to protect your employees and mask-donning patrons.”

Deadline reached out to the owner of The Oaks, Macerich Properties, for a reaction to those comments but did not hear back.