‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’ Moves Back To CBS After ABC Cancellation

Tiffany Haddish is going to get another crack to hear Kids Say The Darndest Things after CBS picked up the non-scripted show.

This comes after the classic variety show, which is produced by CBS Studios and Anvil 1893 Entertainment, was cancelled by ABC after one season.

It marks a return to its original network – Kids Say The Darndest Things first ran on CBS, hosted by Bill Cosby between 1998 and 2000. The revival aired on ABC between October 2019 and January 2020 and was cancelled in May.

There is a history of networks saving shows produced by their sister studios, but it more common on the scripted side with examples such as Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine going from Fox to NBC, ABC Studios’ Scrubs going to the Disney-owned network after its cancellation at NBC and CBS Studios’ Medium moving from NBC to CBS.

The last major non-scripted show to move networks was American Idol, going from Fox to ABC, although that show was produced by Fremantle.

Kids Say The Darndest Things will air as part of CBS’ 2020/21 broadcast season and casting is currently underway. Haddish will continue to host and exec produce via her She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin also exec produce.

The show, which features children giving their unvarnished views on the world, originally started as a segment on CBS Radio, hosted by Art Linkletter.

“I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgement. What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I’m the straight man here, and that’s fine with me,” said Haddish.

“Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level. It’s great to have Kids Say back on CBS and part of our expanding alternative slate for 2021,” said Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment.

Tiffany Haddish is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham and Anvil 1893 Entertainment is repped by UTA.