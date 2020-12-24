Kevin Spacey’s Latest Christmas Eve Video Acknowledges Those Struggling In 2020

Kevin Spacey has posted a personal video on Christmas Eve for a third year in a row. The annual video has been one of the few public outreaches by the two-time Oscar-winning actor, who has been mostly out of the public eye since 2017, when Anthony Rapp recounted an alleged sexual encounter with Spacey when Rapp was underage.

The video, posted Thursday and titled “1-800-XMAS,” centers on others’ difficulties during 2020 precipitated by the global pandemic.

“Listen, a lot of people have reached out to me this past year and have shared their own struggles,” Spacey says in the video posted Thursday. “And my ability to be there for them has really only been possible because of my own difficulties. And while it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say frankly it’s also been beyond my abilities – and it’s bigger than me.”

Spacey then talks about those he spoke with in dire straits and even contemplating “taking their own lives,” urging that “to anyone who’s out there struggling, or contemplating that idea, please don’t take that step.”

He adds: “I promise you there is a path, and at this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

The video ends with a title card showing the number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

Rapp’s revelations in 2017 led to other allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, who was removed from his starring role on Netflix’s House of Cards, and as head of the Old Vic theater in London, as part of a fall from grace in Hollywood and beyond. Rapp and another man sued Spacey in civil court earlier this year.

One criminal case, in which Spacey was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016, was dismissed in 2019.

Spacey’s Christmas Eve video last year garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube; his 2018 one had more than 8 million.

Here’s today’s video: