‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given’ Ranks As Netflix’s No. 1 Comedy Special In 2020

Kevin Hart’s latest Netflix comedy special is drawing record viewership for the streaming giant. More than 21 million Netflix members have watched Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given since its November 17 premiere, making it the No. 1 comedy special on the streamer this year, according to Netflix.

In the special, filmed in September from Hart’s living room in Los Angeles, Hart touches on topics such as group chats with male friends, sex after 40 and dealing with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In compiling its viewing stats, Netflix measures the number of Netflix member households that choose to watch a title for at least two minutes, long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.



Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given is executive produced by Hart via his Hartbeat Productions, along with Leland Pookey Wigington, Dave Becky and Bryan Smiley. Jeff Clanagan, Blake Morrison and Candice Wilson produced.

Hartbeat currently has a first-look deal with Universal Studios to produce feature films. Their first production together, Night School, had the highest grossing opening weekend for a comedy in 2018. Other projects include FXX’s top-rated comedy Dave, which has been picked up for second season, The Next Level and Hart of the City on Comedy Central, stand-up special Catch a D**k from London Hughes and Celebrity Game Face on E!. Hartbeat currently has numerous film and television projects in various stages of development.

Hart is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA & and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin Dunham.