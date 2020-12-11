Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa In ‘Black Panther II’

Towards the end of the Marvel Studios presentation at Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige paid tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. While doing so, he confirmed that they will not be recasting Boseman’s character of T’Challa in Black Panther II.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

Feige continued, “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

The sequel is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated to be released July 8, 2022. No further details were given about the Black Panther II storyline.

The news of not recasting Boseman’s character comes after Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso addressed rumors of using a digital double for the actor — which she said were false.

Boseman died tragically in August after a battle with colon cancer, leaving a rich legacy behind. In addition to making history and breaking ground in Black Panther, he has been praised for his roles in films such as 42, Get On Up and Marshall. He recently appeared in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and is getting buzz for his performance opposite Viola Davis in the feature adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom directed by George C. Wolfe