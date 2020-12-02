Ken Jeong And Joel McHale To Ring In 2021 As Hosts Of Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special

Former Community costars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will reteam to ring in the new year as hosts of Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (w/t), a live, three-and-a-half hour year-end special.

Jeong, from Fox’s The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice and the upcoming The Masked Dancer, and Card Sharks host McHale will commemorate the past year, for better or worse, by toasting the better and roasting the worst. Fox says the special will celebrate “those that helped to make the world a better place this past year.” Additional guest appearances and musical performances are to be announced.

The first part of the special kicks off Thursday, Dec. 31 from 8-10 PM ET/CT live (MT/PT tape-delayed), with the second half picking up at 11 PM and running till 12:30 AM ET live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year.”

Jeong and McHale have continued their comic partnership since the Community years, hosting “The Darkest Timeline” podcast.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, marking the first year the New Year’s Eve program will be produced entirely by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Carol Donovan will serve as executive producer. This is the first year that Fox’s New Year’s Eve special