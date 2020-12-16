Keith Powers Joins Gabrielle Union In Netflix Rom-Com ‘The Perfect Find’

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton, What/If, The New Edition Story) will co-star opposite Gabrielle Union in The Perfect Find, the Netflix/AGC Studios romantic comedy directed by Jezebel helmer Numa Perrier.

The pic is based on the 2016 book by Tia Williams bestseller, which was adapted for the screen by Leigh Davenport. Union stars as Jenna Jones, who is hopeful that her new job in beauty journalism will be a fresh start in her life. She soon learns that her new boss, Darcy, is her frenemy. Jenna starts a relationship with the company’s videographer, Eric, and things get complicated when she learns he’s Darcy’s son.

Union is also producing the film under her I’ll Have Another banner along with Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver, and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films. AGC’s Stuart Ford and Glendon Palmer will serve as exec producers with I’ll Have Another’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Powers next stars opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi thriller, The Tomorrow War, from Skydance and Paramount, as well as indie drama On Our Way with Micheal Richardson and James Badge Dale. He is repped by Paradigm and Megan Silverman Management.