White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Again Slams Media, But CNN’s Jim Acosta Asks Why She Spreads “Disinformation”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrapped up her latest press briefing in much the same way that she often does — with some digs at the media for the way that stories are covered or ignored.

On Tuesday, it was the way that news outlets covered the Hunter Biden story before the election and after the election. She noted cases where news outlets before the election reported on the potential for Russian disinformation, while Biden last week said that he was under a tax investigation.

As McEnany finished up her briefing and started to walk away, CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta shouted at her, “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

Earlier, McEnany was asked whether Donald Trump acknowledges that Joe Biden is the president elect. Even though the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory on Monday, Trump has refused to concede.

“The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday was one step in the constitutional process,” McEnany said.

McEnany also was asked whether Trump would oppose the Senate starting confirmation proceedings for some of Biden’s cabinet nominees before Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The Senate began confirmation proceedings for Trump’s cabinet picks before he was sworn in in 2017.

“He won’t get ahead of that activity actually happening, but he has taken all statutory requirements necessary to either ensure a smooth transition or a continuation of power.”

Acosta later tweeted that “there won’t be a ‘continuation of power.’ That’s disinformation @presssec.”