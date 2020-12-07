Kat Graham, Alex Pettyfer & Macy Gray To Star In Romance-Thriller ‘Forget To Remember’

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) and singer and actress Macy Gray (Change In The Air) are set to star in romance-thriller Forget To Remember.

Filmmaker Michael Dinh (Prodigal)’s feature, currently in pre-production, will follow an emotionally vulnerable young man who gets tricked into fulfilling a mysterious young woman’s dying wish by taking her on a cross-country road trip.

Dinh scripted with Audrey Easton from a story by Yahkaeem Jasper Thos.

Beverly Hills-based sales firm Motus Studios has acquired worldwide rights and is also co-producing. It is being produced and financed by 444 Film Group and Go Media Productions. Shoot is scheduled for January 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vampire Diaries actress Graham has most recently starred in Netflix rom-com Operation Christmas Drop, RZA’s Cut Throat City, and Civil War drama Emperor.

As we revealed last week, I Am Number Four and Endless Love star Pettyfer will direct, produce and star in action-thriller Phantom of Belgrade with Oliver Masucci. Grammy-winner Gray has appeared in movies including Cardboard Boxer, Change In The Air and Dutch.

Dinh was invited to student event Campus Movie Fest at the Cannes International Film Festival in three consecutive years (2015-2017).

Pettyfer is represented by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. Graham is represented by APA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Gray is repped by Paradigm.