‘SNF’ Tops Sunday Ratings With Chiefs-Broncos; CBS Scores With ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Special

topped the broadcast ratings Sunday night despite stumbling from last week in the demo. NBC’s weekly primetime gridiron showdown scored a 3.8 in the adults in the 18-49 demographic while 14.02 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos to clinch a playoff spot. The Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers for SNF are preliminary and expected to be adjusted in the finals.

CBS aired A Holly Dolly Christmas special (0.6, 6.20M) featuring the country music icon and overall queen Dolly Parton, with the one-hour program marking Sunday’s biggest audience for a non-news and non-sports program. Also on the network, 60 Minutes (1.5, 10.68M) dipped from last week, while a double serving of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 4.35M at 9:30 p.m.; 0.4, 3.80M at 10:30 p.m.) was also down from its last fresh episode. These numbers will also likely be adjusted in finals due to NFL overrrun.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.71M) and Supermarket Sweep (0.6, 2.83M) ticked down in the demo, while Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (0.5, 2.87M) was up a tenth from last week. Card Sharks (0.3, 1.84M) wrapped the night holding steady.

Fox’s The Simpsons (0.5, 1.60) was down in the demo from last week as was a new episodes of Bless the Harts (0.4, 1.05M). Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.20M) held steady, the return of Family Guy (0.6, 1.38M) was on par with its last fresh episode.

Pandora (0.1, 364,000) matched last week’s numbers on the CW, while The Outpost (0.1, 350K) pulled itself out of last week’s 0.0 hole.