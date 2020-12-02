Julianna Margulies Joins Season 2 Cast Of ‘The Morning Show’

Former The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies has joined the Season 2 cast of Apple’s The Morning Show.

Margulies will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. She’ll join returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry and new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor. Hasan Minhaj will recur in Season 2.

The series, executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production on its second season following a pandemic-related production hiatus.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, the unapologetically candid drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Margulies is a 10-time Emmy-nominated actress, winning three for her work on ER and The Good Wife. She most recently appeared on Showtime’s Billions and starred in the first season of Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone. Her first literary project, Sunshine Girl, will be released on May 4, 2021.