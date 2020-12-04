Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Goes To Remote Format After Report That Juan Williams Tested Positive For Covid-19

The co-hosts on Fox News Channel’s The Five went to a remote format Thursday, with reports that Juan Williams tested positive for the coronavirus.

Williams, who had been in studio on Wednesday socially distanced from the show’s four other panelists, told The Daily Beast that “I’m not great but I’m not dying or anything. I’m worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it’s concerning.”

A Fox Media spokesperson declined comment, citing employee privacy and confidentiality of health records. The New York Times reported that Williams left for vacation on Nov. 18, returned to Fox News studio on Monday and received the positive result on Thursday afternoon. He was quarantining and not among the co-hosts featured on Thursday’s show.

The Fox Media spokesperson issued a statement that said, “Since the start of the pandemic, Fox News Media has implemented strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including regular testing of all in studio on-air personalities, mask mandates and daily health assessments for all employees entering the building. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including broadcasting The Five via home studios for the foreseeable future.”

Williams has been at Fox News since 1997 and has been a co-host on The Five since 2017. The Five is among Fox News’ most popular shows and last month ranked as the the third most watched in all of cable news.