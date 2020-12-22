Jonathan Rhys Meyers & John Malkovich Starring In Pandemic Thriller ‘The Survivalist’

Click to Skip Ad
By Tom Grater, Andreas Wiseman

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & John Malkovich AP

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in pandemic thriller The Survivalist for Yale Productions, with the project having recently wrapped in the Tri-state area.

Jon Keeyes directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers. It takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world (Malkovich).

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film via their Yale Productions banner alongside Keeyes. Executive producers and financiers include Micheal J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Red Sea Media is handling foreign sales.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be working with screen legends John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers on The Survivalist, an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances,” said Levine and Beckerman.

Yale Productions, repped by APA, is the company behind the recent Chick Fight starring Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin.

Meyers is repped by David Unger at Artist International Group. Malkovich is repped by Brandt Joel and Brett Morley at WME.

