Jonathan I. Kidd & Sonya Winton-Odamtten Re-up Overall Deal With HBO; Set Grim Sleeper Limited Series ‘Say Their Names’

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan I. Kidd and Sonya Winton-Odamtten, co-executive producers and writers of HBO’s critically acclaimed woke sci-fi horror Lovecraft Country, have extended their overall deal with the premium cable network for four years. Under their re-upped eight-figure deal, the pair will develop the limited series Say Their Names.

Say Their Names examines the “Grim Sleeper” murders from the perspective of Bajan-American, human rights activist Margaret Prescod who founded The Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders in the mid-1980s. The limited series will follow her journey as she seeks justice for Black girls and women killed in a wave of unsolved murders in South Los Angeles over a 30-year- period, exposing police corruption and a cover-up that allowed Lonnie Franklin, (aka Grim Sleeper), to murder for decades.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten will write the limited series and executive produce alongside director Eillott Lester, Lisa Ellis for Provenance Venutures as well as Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh for Tribeca Productions. Prescod will serve as co-executive producer.

Former Columbia University and UCLA college professors, playwrights, and documentarians, Kidd and Winton-Odamtten forged their creative partnership at Yale University where they both earned PhDs in African American Studies/English and African American Studies/Political Science, respectively.

In 2009, the duo got their start in the industry when they were accepted into the Warner Brothers Television Writers’ Workshop. Subsequently, they served as staff writers on ABC’s legal drama The Whole Truth and went on to earn a blind script deal from Warner Horizon through which they acquired the life rights to the Fred Hayman, a.k.a “Mr. Beverly Hills,” story for their dark 1970’s soap, Rodeo Drive. Shortly after, the writing team ramped up their development slate with their spec sale to Showtime for The 4th Reich and their dynastic family drama Southern Gothic that they sold to Lifetime with Catherine Hardwick attached to direct.

The pair recently used their platform to launch the “Feed COVID-19 Health Workers Challenge” where they recruited other Black Hollywood writers to feed COVID wards in underserved Black hospitals around the country. The long-term goals of Kidd and Winton-Odamtten include bridging partnerships between Hollywood and 501c3’s around the globe to address issues of medical apartheid, environmental racism, and educational disparities.

Kidd and Winton-Odamtten are repped by Anonymous Content and attorney Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.