John Magaro & Chasten Harmon Lead ‘The Mistress’ For Rivulet Media, Production Wraps Today

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling U.S. production firm Rivulet Media has wrapped production today in LA on writer-director Greg Pritikin’s (The Last Laugh) feature The Mistress starring John Magaro (First Cow) and Chasten Harmon (Paterson).

The film was inspired by the history of Pritikin’s Angelino Heights home, and was shot almost entirely on the property.

The film follows newlyweds Parker (Magaro) and Madeline (Harmon) who move into their dream home – a 1892 Queen Ann Victorian in LA’s historic Angelino Heights neighborhood. Shortly after arriving they discover a collection of 100-year-old letters hidden in the walls – desperate and lovelorn correspondence from a young woman who committed suicide after being shunned and abandoned by the owner of the home – a married businessman with whom she was having an affair. While the tragedy of the mistress’s correspondence begins to manifest with disturbing spectral frequency, Maddie begins to suspect that Parker is hiding something dark from his past.

Rob Paris, who was recently named President of Rivulet Media’s film division produced the project alongside Gül Karakiz and Mike Witherill, COO of Rivulet Media. Antonio Riestra (Mama) served as director of photography.

The Mistress is the second project from Rivulet Media, following Please Baby Please starring Andrea Riseborough and Demi Moore, which wrapped principal photography last month.

Pritikin is known for Netflix’s The Last Laugh starring Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss and Andie MacDowell, which Paris also produced. He wrote the segment Truth or Dare in Movie 43, and directed Lionsgate’s Dummy starring Adrien Brody and Milla Jovovich.

Magaro recently received a Gotham Award nomination as Best Actor for his performance in A24’s First Cow, directed by Kelly Reichardt, and will next be seen in Amazon’s Sylvie’s Love which releases later this month. He has previously starred in Carol, The Big Short and will next be seen in Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints Of Newark for New Line.

Harmon made her feature debut in Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson, alongside Adam Driver. TV credits include The Good Fight, Damnation, The Fix and Elementary.

Magaro is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Harmon is represented by The Kohner Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; and Pritikin is represented by ICM Partners and MGMT Entertainment.